First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.