First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Open Lending worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

