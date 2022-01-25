First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.