First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,349.62 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,322.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,324.33. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.