First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,646 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

