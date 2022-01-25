First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,882,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

