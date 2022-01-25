First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.40 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

