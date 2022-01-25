First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1,390.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78.

