First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,560 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

