First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

