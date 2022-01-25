First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.