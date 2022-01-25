First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unilever by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 374,507 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.