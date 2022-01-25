First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,876 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

