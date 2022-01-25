First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

