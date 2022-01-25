First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

