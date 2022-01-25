First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Owl Rock Capital worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,424,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 324,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

