First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,301 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Red Rock Resorts worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 55.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

