First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,020 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

