First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.65. 305,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 129,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $218,000.

