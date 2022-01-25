First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 55.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FEI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 328,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,144. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

