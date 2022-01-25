First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 2,659,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,903,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 91.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

