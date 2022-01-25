FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Investec cut FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

