FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.60.

FirstService stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $133.75 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

