FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 80,996 shares.The stock last traded at $153.47 and had previously closed at $156.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FirstService by 11.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

