Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Fiserv worth $1,097,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

