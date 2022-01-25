Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.99 and last traded at $120.03. 6,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,374,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

