Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

