Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,907. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.