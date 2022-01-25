Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

