Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $13.86.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
