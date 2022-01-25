Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of FFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 528,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,055. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

