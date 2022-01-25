Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

FLC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 41,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,272. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

