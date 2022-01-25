FLETA Hits Market Cap of $56.46 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. FLETA has a total market cap of $56.46 million and $6.17 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

