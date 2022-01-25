Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

