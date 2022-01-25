FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Up 3.1%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 4,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

