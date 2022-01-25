FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 59,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 112,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

