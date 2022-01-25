FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.38. 57,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 51,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 392,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

