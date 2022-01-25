FLIP (FLP) Tops One Day Volume of $818.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar.



FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

