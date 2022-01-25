Float Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Float Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

