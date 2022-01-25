Flux (FLUX) Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $330.41 million and $37.34 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00246901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00077824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00094472 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,949,530 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

