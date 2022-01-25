Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

FL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 33,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,627. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 69,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

