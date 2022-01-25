Fore Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. EQT makes up about 0.5% of Fore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EQT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 91,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,194. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

