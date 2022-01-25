Fore Capital LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Organon & Co. comprises 0.8% of Fore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $153,217,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

