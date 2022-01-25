Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $240.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 46472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.78) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.04 million and a PE ratio of 15.38.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

