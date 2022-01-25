Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
Shares of FTV stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 2,600,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,354. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
