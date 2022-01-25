Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 2,600,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,354. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.