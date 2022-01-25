Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.03% of Forward Air worth $338,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,904.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 662.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.