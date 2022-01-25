Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is Zeno Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zeno Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,294 shares during the period. FOX makes up 6.3% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 83.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

FOX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 53,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,893. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

