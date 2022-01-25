Fractal 24-Hour Volume Tops $83,733.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $83,733.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.