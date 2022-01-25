Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

