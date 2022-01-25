Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,595. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
