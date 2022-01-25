Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

